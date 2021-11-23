IT asset disposition and e-waste recycling solution

Whether a small company handling purchase orders and finances, a giant legal office dealing with sensitive lawsuits for high-profile clients, or a consumer trying to figure out what to do with their old home computer, all of these examples are united by the need for efficient and reliable IT asset disposition (ITAD) and e-waste recycling solutions. In response, TerraCycle Regulated Waste (TCRW), a commercial recycling solution provider that specializes in the collection and repurposing of complex regulated waste streams, has launched a suite of products and services designed carry out the compliant and eco-friendly disposal of unwanted electronics while ensuring proper data destruction.

“Since the start of the pandemic and the trend of companies embracing work-from-home schedules, IT departments, no matter the size or the industry, require some form of dependable data sanitization,” said Kevin Flynn, Global Vice President of TerraCycle Operations, and Director of TerraCycle Regulated Waste. “The need to outfit workers with the latest remote-ready tech while reliably managing data on old devices and recycling them appropriately has exploded. In answer, TerraCycle Regulated Waste has created a robust suite of services that allow businesses and consumers alike to streamline their e-waste recycling requirements and ITAD needs with the type of turnkey recycling solutions that TerraCycle is known for.”

E-Waste Mail Back Recycling

The EasyPak Electronics Recycling Container – Serialized and the EasyPak WFH & Workspace Electronics Recycling Container – Serialized, were designed to offer a one-step solution to recycle any e-waste that can be powered-on or is home to a chip or board parts. This includes, but is not limited to, LEDS, computers, monitors, telecom gear, fax machines, and televisions. These safe, convenient and data-secure methods for the recycling and disposition of electronics, include a detailed report with make/model/serial numbers of the disposed of items that provides proof that they were securely recycled.

Bulk E-Waste Freight Recycling

The BulkPak E-waste Serialized Recycling Kit offers IT managers a turnkey effective solution for the recycling bulk quantities of e-waste that can be powered-on or is home to a chip or board parts, including CPU’s, monitors, and e-scrap.

ITAD Machine Solutions

For individual purchase, and utilized by TCRW to process the e-waste received in through the mail-back and freight solutions, TCRW offers two state-of-the-art systems that ensure that the data on the discarded electronic devices never fall into the wrong hands. They include:

Destroy-It Hard Drive Punch: At the touch of a button, the Destroy-It Hard Drive Punch makes discarded hard drives from PCs, laptops, notebooks, printers, copiers, and PDAs unreadable by punching a hardened steel die completely through the drive.

Degaussing Machine: To support the growing demand for user-friendly data erasure technology, TCRW is now a proud supplier of high speed and economical degaussing solutions. This new line of degaussing products will provide your organization with the assurance that your media and data-bearing devices no longer contain any confidential information before being sent off site for recycling.

As an added incentive and level of security, TerraCycle Regulated Waste provides customers with a Certificate of Destruction to verify that the waste has been dismantled and all data storage components have been destroyed pursuant to all applicable laws, including environmental and waste management regulations. Additionally, the destruction process will also ensure that all data equipment is destroyed and unusable in its original state.

