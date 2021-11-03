NACOSH Meeting Scheduled This Month

The U.S. Department of Labor has scheduled a meeting of the National Advisory Committee on Occupational Safety and Health (NACOSH) from 1-5 p.m. EST, November 16, via teleconference and WebEx.

The tentative agenda includes updates from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), and discussions about risk-based safety and OSHA’s work on heat illness.

You can submit comments and requests to speak at the Federal eRulemaking Portal and refer to Docket No. OSHA-2021-0001. Read the Federal Register notice for more information. All comments must be submitted by November 9.

The meeting is open to the public. The teleconference dial-in number is 1-800-621-7762 and the passcode is 2239082. Join the meeting via WebEx and use the password, Welcome!24.

NACOSH advises, consults with, and makes recommendations to the Secretaries of Labor and Health and Human Services on matters relating to the administration of the Occupational Safety and Health Act, including regulatory, research, compliance assistance and enforcement issues.