Agreement to improve indoor air quality and fight spread of COVID-19

Rockwell Automation Inc., a company dedicated to industrial automation and information, and the Pyure Company, announced a five-year strategic agreement that will allow the companies to work together to provide solutions to improve indoor air quality and fight the spread of COVID-19. Pyure is an air purifying technology company that designs and manufactures ultraviolet-based commercial air purifiers. Pyure’s solutions kill more than 99% of the most common indoor pathogens, including the COVID-19 virus, according to the company.

Building on Pyure’s air purification technology, this new partnership brings to the market a suite of IAQ monitoring and controls to users’ fingertips, including indoor and outdoor air comparisons, data trending, and optimization.

As the pandemic has accelerated the need for companies to become more resilient, agile, and sustainable, Pyure has integrated Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and knowledge capture solutions from Rockwell’s Factory Talk Innovation Suite, powered by PTC, providing a single solution to collect, aggregate, and securely access industrial operations data. As a result, Pyure’s customers will now have the ability to access real-time data indicating how Pyure is protecting their environments, while integrating data and control into their building management strategy.

The joint technology assets will allow customers to compare indoor and outdoor conditions to choose the best strategy for their building and industrial processes. Customers will also be able to manage their Pyure systems from a single location and integrate their own devices into a common gateway, dashboard, and mobile app platform, giving them the ability to remotely troubleshoot and receive system service. Pyure anticipates that eventually, the trending and optimization data made possible by this partnership will be used in settings where air quality data must be recorded for reporting.

“As a global leader in industrial automation, Rockwell is proud to provide companies like Pyure with solutions that maximize operational efficiencies and deliver predictive and augmented maintenance advantages,” said Rockwell’s Jason Adams, vice president of information software and solutions, Americas. “With the COVID-19 virus remaining a top health concern around the world, we at Rockwell look forward to providing products and software that allow Pyure and its customers to access their data faster and easier.”

“We are now able to access and control a single device or many devices across rooms, buildings, and campuses,” says Jeremy Peterson, Chief Growth Officer at The Pyure Company, “Building managers, employees, and guests have the ability to understand and act on air quality strategies and keep their processes running safely.”

