PurExcellence Program From EvaClean

EvaClean® provides infection prevention solutions for facilities across a variety of industry sectors. In addition to a portfolio of advanced electrostatic technologies and safer, more sustainable chemistries, EvaClean provides customized protocols and ongoing training to simplify processes and improve outcomes. Over time, EvaClean has also become a trusted advisor for infection prevention units and environmental service teams in hospitals, health systems and long-term care facilities, as well as in colleges and universities. Ultimately, the distinct needs of these industry sectors inspired EvaClean to create PurExcellence, introduced by the company in Fall 2021.

EvaClean’s PurExcellence is a progressive program built on six key pillars — Assessment, Standardization, Education, Safety, Sustainability, and Guaranteed Cost Savings, which establish a roadmap to true infection prevention partnerships with healthcare and higher education. The program is aimed at in-house teams, while there are often times when a cleaning contractor is involved as well. The first step in the quest for PurExcellence entails a complete site assessment of current protocols, chemistries and applications based on a number of factors specific to each facility.

Kurt Wong, Chief Experience Officer at EarthSafe, EvaClean’s parent company said, “The data is used to develop a comprehensive chemical analysis, then compared against a more standardized approach using safer chemistries, which invariably yields cost savings of at least 30%.”

However, these benefits can’t be realized without ongoing targeted education that ensures proper procedures are implemented on a consistent basis.

“One of the most critical components of PurExcellence is customized training for the life of the partnership,” said Rich Prinz, senior vice president of sales. “Perennial education helps ensure higher levels of safety, compliance and productivity to achieve better outcomes.”

Safety has always been one of EvaClean’s primary pillars. That’s why PurExcellence is standardized around EvaClean’s PurOne® NaDCC cleaner and disinfectant. Not only does PurOne have the first EPA registered biofilm bacteria kill claim, it also eradicates over 55 organisms on 12 EPA lists, including multi-drug resistant and emerging pathogens. To mitigate cross-contamination, PurOne can also be used with EvaClean’s disposable environmental surface wipes or, alternatively, the wipes system can be used to augment existing programs.

High level efficacy is only half the safety equation for this EvaClean offering. In addition to protecting patients, students, and staff, solutions also consider environmental impact. EvaClean’s advanced chemistries are HMIS rated 0/0/0 with a neutral pH, as well as biodegradable and fully OSHA, NIOSH, and JCAHO compliant.

CEO Steve Wilson said, “Long-term sustainability is another important aspect of PurExcellence. Our technologies were specifically designed to deliver both environmental and economic benefits.”

Because PurOne and PurTabs®, EvaClean’s electrostatic sprayer disinfectant, dilute to different strengths for multi-purpose solutions and are highly effective at lower parts per million (ppm), it takes less chemical to accomplish more. The tablet format also requires less packaging, translating to less shipping, emissions and environmental impact. When strategies include electrostatic disinfection of all touchpoints, chemical consumption is further reduced.

The six pillars of EvaClean’s PurExcellence initiative are a proactive formula for the prevention of infectious outbreaks and HAIs, which adds up to higher quality care and lower associated costs of at least 30%, guaranteed.