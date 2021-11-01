Water-based duct sealant lines for interior and exterior HVAC appliances

Red Devil®, a manufacturer of caulks, sealants, and painter’s hand tools, offers a full line of duct sealants for professional HVAC contractors and DIYers. The versatile lines include D-Seal Water-Based Duct Sealant and F-Seal 181 Water-Based Duct Sealant, both with adhesion for sealing metal and flexible ducts, vents, air conditioners, and other interior and exterior HVAC appliances.

Designed for use in conjunction with metal fasteners, Red Devil D-Seal is a smooth, water-based duct sealant suitable for all types of HVAC duct systems, including metal ductwork, fiberglass, and duct board. Suitable for commercial HVAC applications, D-Seal is specially formulated for permanent flexibility and adhesion. It provides water-resistance and sealing strength, exceeding all SMACNA Pressure & Sealing Classes, and is UL 181A-M and B-M approved. Designed for indoor and outdoor use, D-Seal features a fast dry time, mold and mildew resistance, and is low VOC. It is available in gray in 10.1 oz. and 28 oz. cartridges, as well as one gallon, two gallon, and five gallon pails.

Delivering many of the same benefits as D-Seal, the fiber-enhanced F-Seal 181 features fiber reinforcement for sealing strength and workability. Formulated for sealing both fiberboard and flexible ducts, F-Seal is suitable for interior and exterior ductwork. It also offers a fast dry time, mold and mildew resistance (when cured), exceeds all SMACNA Pressure & Sealing Classes, and is UL 181A-M and B-M approved. Designed for any sized sealing job, F-Seal 181 is available in white or gray in 28 oz. and 10.1 oz. cartridges as well as one gallon, two gallon, and five gallon pails.

Both D-Seal and F-Seal 181 seal high, medium, and low pressure HVAC duct systems, offer UV resistance, and contribute to LEED EQ Credit 4.1. For best results, the water-based duct sealants should be applied in temperatures between 40°F (and rising) and 110°F. Clean up can be accomplished with water and mild soap.

Click here for more facility management news related to HVAC.