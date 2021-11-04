Stop The Spread: Improve IAQ Using UV Air Disinfection Webinar

The COVID-19 pandemic has shown how easily and quickly airborne viruses and other microbes can spread among occupants in offices, education centers, healthcare, hotels, manufacturing, and especially residential senior care facilities and similar other indoor environments. As a result, facility managers, building owners, and HVAC engineers need to find reliable and cost effective ways to protect building occupants and avoid future business disruption. However, sifting through air purification technology options can be confusing.

Ultraviolet germicidal irradiation (UVGI) is a proven and effective tool to fight against infectious aerosols in buildings. The CDC, ASHRAE, and OSHA recommend a layered approach that includes UVGI air disinfection to protect occupants from infectious aerosols. This webinar will help you understand how UVGI fits into your overall indoor air quality strategy to protect building occupants – now and in the future.

View this free video webinar and learn:

How UVGI works to protect building occupants from coronavirus, flu and other airborne viruses

Typical installations and applications of UVGI devices

How UVGI compares to other air disinfection technologies

How UVGI fits into your overall indoor air quality strategy

About actual UVGI air disinfection installations

