WithIn from Teknion Architectural Interiors is a simple post-and-beam structure that defines an interior space. It subdivides the open plan into different zones, creating areas in which people can work as a group, or personal spaces that serve a more intensive focus. WithIn creates an independent framework for permanent and transitional spaces, allowing companies to adjust to new work behaviors and patterns, helpful in today’s work environment.

“WithIn provides a self-supporting structure for spaces that allow people to gather and work together on an impromptu basis, reflecting today’s more relaxed and democratic work cultures,” says Michael Laudeman, Vice President, Architectural Interiors at Teknion. “Striking a perfect balance between privacy and transparency, WithIn projects an open and welcoming aspect, while its structural elements crisply define personal and group boundaries.”

WithIn, together with products from Teknion’s POD (Privacy on Demand) series, allows a quick response to changing needs—without incurring the costs associated with conventional drywall construction, including the costs of additional building utilities. Teknion’s extensive Architectural Interiors program makes it possible to configure workspaces with the dimensions, function, technology, and visual/acoustic privacy required for an array of possible futures.

Expanding the range of design options, WithIn accepts varied infills suited to purpose and function. WithIn integrates with Altos and Optos architectural walls, Altos Light and Desk, the Tek Vue glass office-front system, and Tek Pier, which pairs a wall-integrated worksurface with a monitor. In addition, the breadth of Teknion’s furniture portfolio allows for creative approaches to spaces for gathering or focusing.

Independent of building architecture, WithIn can be assembled and disassembled to allow for relocation and ensure return on investment. At the same time, the open structure leverages existing HVAC, fire suppression, and lighting systems to facilitate installation and reduce project costs.

