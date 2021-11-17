The Importance Of Pest Exclusion To Safeguard Commercial Properties

By Dave Colbert

From food supply to public health to the very structural safety of buildings, rodents present an immense threat that many people underestimate. As the weather gets colder, rodents will begin doubling their efforts to get inside buildings. Rats have been known to gnaw through plastic, wood, aluminum, brick, cement, and even lead in search of food and shelter. They can squeeze through minuscule openings, climb wires and rough surfaces, swim considerable distances, and tread water for several days. They are not easily deterred.

But for facilities management teams, keeping them out of buildings is paramount to protecting those who live and work inside. Pest control experts worldwide agree that exclusion — using physical barriers to prevent rodents from entering a building in the first place — is the safest, most effective tool in the fight against rodents. Once they’re inside, it’s already too late.

Rodents cost the world’s economy billions of dollars each year¹, and eat or contaminate at least 20 percent of the world’s food supply.² In one year, a single rat can shed more than half a million body hairs, and a mouse can produce up to 18,000 fecal droppings.

All rodents carry diseases including rat bite fever, hantavirus, leptospirosis, salmonellosis, murine typhus, and even the bubonic plague. Once inside, rodents can quickly cause an enormous amount of structural damage by chewing through walls, floors, support beams, and wiring, leading to short circuits and even fires.