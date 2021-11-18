Level 2, NEMA 3R rated electric vehicle charging station

TurboEVC from US LED is an electric vehicle charging station for commercial and industrial applications. This Level 2 charging station is compatible with existing EVs on the market and provides the performance that drivers, businesses, and utilities are looking for. In addition to network-ready charging hardware, US LED will offer turnkey electric vehicle charging solutions that include OCPP-compliant software for managing charging stations and the complete installation. This allows businesses to offer the benefits of EV charging to visitors and employees, while also supporting a commercial fleet.

“We believe that expanding our product offering to include electric vehicle charging puts us in a very strong position in the marketplace,” said Ron Farmer, CEO at US LED. “I know of no other company that offers their customers our unique combination of EV chargers, turnkey lighting solutions, signage and service on a national level. All supported by our highly trained project management team. US LED remains ‘The Right Choice!’”

The TurboEVC is built network-ready; LAN, LAN+4G, or Wi-Fi enabled external communication allows for back-end data management. The charging station comes standard with RFID card readers for user identification.

TurboEVC features an ergonomic enclosure that integrates within existing architecture, and is well-protected from harsh outdoor environments (NEMA 3R). Operating temperature is -22°F to 122°F and with a versatile ergonomic design, it can be mounted to a wall or pedestal while providing a 32A charge current. The EV charging station utilizes an industry-standard SAE J1772™ charge coupler for maximum compatibility across all electric vehicle manufacturers. Standard 16′ cable gives users room to reach the plug. Custom lengths can also be specified.

TurboEVC allows for the addition of electric vehicle charging as a benefit to retail stores, business campuses, municipalities, hospitality, and many other commercial properties.

