USGBC Offers New Safety First Credits Guide

By Selina Holmes

Whether you are planning for reentry or increased occupancy or are evaluating the long-term indoor environmental quality of your building, occupant health is a critical priority for those in the buildings industry. As part of our healthy economy strategy, USGBC has developed LEED credits to help building teams provide healthy spaces and to assist with reentry and operations. The Safety First credits outline sustainable best practices that align with public health and industry guidelines related to cleaning and disinfecting, workplace reoccupancy, and managing indoor air and water quality.

The USGBC Safety First COVID-19 Response Credit Guide is a getting-started tool that compiles the details of the full suite of credits:

Safety First: Cleaning and Disinfecting Your Space

Safety First: Building Water System Recommissioning

Safety First: Managing Indoor Air Quality During COVID-19

Safety First: Design for Indoor Air Quality and Infection Control

Safety First: Maintenance of HVAC Systems During COVID-19

Safety First: Pandemic Planning

Safety First: Social Equity in Pandemic Planning

Safety First: Arc Re-Entry

Continuous improvement has been always the hallmark of LEED development process, but the pandemic made it clear to us that we needed to accelerate on all fronts and seek as much feedback as possible. USGBC will continue to improve LEED strategies to face what comes our way in the future and lead the global economic recovery effort through LEED.

Selina Holmes is the Vice President of LEED Marketing at the U.S. Green Building Council and champion for LEED, the most widely used green building rating system in the world. In her role, she drives marketing strategy to increase awareness and adoption of LEED and all associated products and initiatives. She holds a Master of Business Administration, from the University of Maryland, University College and a Bachelor of Science in Marketing from the University of Maryland, College Park.