[VIDEO] Strategic Capital Planning on Gordian Cloud

Strategic Capital Planning elevates the traditional Facilities Condition Assessment (FCA) beyond a list of deficiencies. Gordian facilitates an ongoing partnership between Facilities and Financial leaders to find the right level of technical detail needed to create an actionable, long-term capital plan. This strengthens the business case for facilities reinvestment and aligns with goals, priorities and financial realities. Learn more @ www.gordian.com.