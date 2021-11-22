WINT Water Intelligence Recognized As Tech Standout

WINT Water Intelligence, a provider of cutting-edge water management and leak-prevention solutions for construction, commercial, and industrial applications, has been named to Fast Company‘s inaugural Next Big Things in Tech list, honoring the technology breakthroughs that promise to shape the future of their industries — from healthcare to agriculture to artificial intelligence and more.

The final list recognizes 65 technologies that are making waves. While not all of the products, services, and technological developments are on the market yet, they’re reaching key milestones in having a positive impact for consumers, businesses, and society at large in the next five years.

“Water scarcity is an existential threat worldwide, from the U.S. Southwest to Europe, Asia and Africa,” said Yaron Dycian, Chief Product and Strategy Officer at WINT. “According to the United Nations, two-thirds of the world’s population already suffers from water shortages, and this is only worsening as the impact of climate change accumulates. Moreover, water use is one of the biggest sources of carbon emissions, generating over 13% of total emissions every year.

“Unfortunately, water infrastructure has never been designed for sustainability and efficiency. As a result, over 25% of water entering a facility goes to waste. Applying advanced technologies to existing infrastructure is critical to optimizing consumption, reducing waste and eliminating massive amounts of carbon emissions.”

WINT’s solutions use AI, machine learning, and signal processing to conduct real-time water-flow analysis in real estate, construction sites, and industrial manufacturing lines. They identify inefficiencies and leaks and cut waste while reducing consumption by 20%-25%. WINT’s industry 4.0 solutions also provide predictive maintenance capabilities for organizations’ water-related infrastructure, allowing manufacturers to keep their water-related infrastructure at optimal performance levels.