ASSA ABLOY Achieves More Than 150 GreenCircle Certifications

ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions has achieved over 150 GreenCircle certifications for products and/or manufacturing sites, a new milestone in ASSA ABLOY’S commitment to a sustainable future. Third party verifications, like those from GreenCircle Certified, provide an additional level of trust for the customer, validating claims on product sustainability.

“It is easy to become overwhelmed by terms like ‘green’, ‘eco-friendly’, and ‘sustainable’ during research for responsible building products,” said Amy Musanti, director, sustainable solutions, ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions Americas. “Our GreenCircle Certifications enable us to maintain credible, current data for our products and processes, and helps architects and designers easily identify contributors to green building certification programs like LEED and WELL.”

To receive certification, ASSA ABLOY went through a rigorous assessment process with GreenCircle to provide transparency on the sustainable products offered. These products include doors, door frames, door operators, accessories, and a variety of access control solutions. In addition, ASSA ABLOY facilities have received GreenCircle certifications for sustainable manufacturing practices, reducing the environmental impacts of manufactured products. Practices include closed-loop and industrial ecology processes, reduction of waste and emissions, water conservation, and energy efficiency practices.

In 2020, ASSA ABLOY established a long-term sustainability initiative, setting science-based targets, such as halving emissions by 2030, and achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

You can see the complete list of ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions’ GreenCircle certified products here.