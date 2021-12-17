ASSP Sees Uncertainty In Workplace Fatality Report

The American Society of Safety Professionals (ASSP) has expressed concerned about the uncertainty it perceives in newly released fatality data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The BLS reported that 4,764 fatal work injuries occurred in 2020, a 10.7 percent decrease from the previous year’s total of 5,333 and the fewest on-the-job deaths since 2013.

However, fatal occupational illnesses such as COVID-19 and work-related cancers are out of scope for this statistical report unless precipitated by an acute injury. Also, many people worked from home in 2020, meaning they were not exposed to hazards that may still exist at their workplaces upon their eventual return.

“Reacting to the latest fatality data brings unique challenges because the numbers may not paint a clear picture of the reality of 2020,” said ASSP President Brad Giles, P.E., CSP, STS, FASSP, GIOSH. “Any reported decrease in worker deaths is encouraging, but this data does not reflect the devastating impact of COVID-19 on many worker populations.”