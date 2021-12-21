Choosing Air Purifiers For Safer School, Workplace Environments

By Phil Carrizales

Maintaining safe indoor environments is a greater priority than ever as people return to work and school during the pandemic. Equipped with the knowledge that the COVID-19 virus spreads primarily through droplets and aerosol particles, those in charge of maintaining a healthy building environment need to implement an effective strategy to optimize indoor air quality.

A plan that includes assessing indoor air quality, mitigation of airborne pathogens, improving ventilation, and knowing how to select the right air filtration system will successfully minimize viral spread, creating a safer environment for all occupants.

Assessing Your Indoor Air Quality

The air quality inside schools, offices, and other workplaces is important not only for occupants’ comfort but also for their health. One of the most significant factors that affect indoor air quality is ventilation – fresh air coming into the building.