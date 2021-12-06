Could You Survive This Not-So-Silent Night?

Holiday music is a great way to get into spirit of the season, but there’s only so many times a person can stand hearing “Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer.” Or even the classic, “White Christmas.”

Or is there?

If you’re among those who live for holiday music and play it on a constant loop after Halloween, your preference for jingle bell jams may finally pay off.

Amid the yearly heated debate on how much is too much holiday music, Hotels.com has created the ultimate challenge for extreme holiday music fans. The Hotels.com Not-So-Silent Night Challenge is a 24-hour overnight stay in a totally decked-to-the-halls holiday hotel suite where holiday songs will be playing all night long.

Complete with a light-up dance floor, karaoke machine, Santa DJ, ornament disco ball and holiday lights galore, this hotel suite has everything you need to fully embrace the holiday spirit. Plus, you’ll receive an exclusive wake-up call video from holiday music legend Lance Bass to gently rouse you from all that sleep you won’t be getting, a $1,000 travel stipend, and a $500 room service credit so you can fuel up while you rock out.

“The Hotels.com Not-So-Silent Night Challenge takes the ‘love it or leave it’ conversation that surrounds holiday music every year to a new extreme,” said Bass. “I’m excited to send a wake-up call to the lucky guests, although they might be too busy jamming out to sleep much! Hotels.com has taken festive holiday stays to a new level and, as someone who lives for this season, I am here for it.”

Can you jingle bell rock around the tree all night long? If you “survive” 24 hours of the music mania, you will be rewarded with 25 hotel nights¹ deposited into your Hotels.com Rewards account so you can say bye-bye to a winter wonderland and vacay wherever you please.

“We know that come December, guests are looking for the ultimate winter wonderland stays to really embrace the holiday spirit,” said Jennifer Dohm, head of PR for Hotels.com. “The Not-So-Silent Night Suite by Hotels.com combines the classic holiday hotel pop-up with the lively cultural debate of ‘overplayed’ holiday music to create the perfect challenge for two travelers to live their best hotel life, holiday style.”

Think you have what it takes? Visit Hotels.com/NotSoSilentNight now through December 12 at 11:59 p.m. ET to apply for the challenge, which will take place at the Fairmont on The Magnificent Mile in Chicago from Dec. 19 through Dec. 21.

¹ Must be used before December 2022. Exclusions apply. Reward night worth average price of previous 10. Taxes/fees payable on each Reward Night redeemed. See T&Cs.

