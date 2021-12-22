Design For Modern Manufacturing

By Gabe Wong, AIA

From the December 2021 Issue

Determining what goes into designing a highly technical, 54,000-square-foot factory is no easy feat—and the complexity grows when the goal of that design is not only to humanize the space, but to positively impact processes and execution for scientists, technicians, and executives alike. Such was the challenge for the Sheehan Nagle Hartray Architects (SNHA) team with the new build of Lightbox—a major producer of lab-grown diamonds now located in Gresham, OR. Throughout the process, our team at SNHA not only worked to design a great facility—we gathered insights that can serve as a blueprint for manufacturing workspaces to come. Lightbox opened the facility in Fall 2020.

Integrating Seamless Design

The client’s vision focused on simplicity throughout and a welcoming aesthetic that encouraged community with high quality finishes and exposure to natural light.

Drawing inspiration from the Lightbox product itself, we looked to parallel the intricacies of the diamond manufacturing process by considering every layer of the space to create a simple yet edgy design. A fritted glass curtain wall with metal panels along with pre-fabricated wall panels adorn the bold exterior, while a steel framework creates a streamlined, flexible production area by which offer organization system for all equipment as well as an essential power and cooling infrastructure.

The placement of glazing purposefully provides natural light in interactive workspaces, while metal panels are used for private or gallery spaces. Public facing and office interiors are light-filled due to the careful siting of the open office space and lounge along the glazing. White interior paint promotes the brightness of the space while allowing the use of color to be selectively emphasized throughout and on surrounding furniture. Access to maintenance and mechanical connections are masked by raised access floor systems in the manufacturing aisles to complement the clean aesthetic.

Enabling Retention

Deliberate design that streamlines workflow while creating a sense of community is key for this production facility. Architects and designers assessed how to seamlessly integrate office areas within a highly organized production floor to allow equal accessibility for administration, lab technicians, and production workers. This egalitarian work environment promotes inclusivity to retain and attract quality professionals.

By creating centrally located open spaces at Lightbox, the SNHA team created a design flow that further enhances the positive office culture, allowing for a more collaborative, interactive experience for workers and in turn a more rock-solid experience for the industry and the end-user.