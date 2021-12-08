IFMA St. Louis Shares The Warmth Of The Season

The St. Louis Chapter of the International Facility Management Association (IFMA) made its latest donation to Heat Up St. Louis at its holiday gathering on December. 2. Representing facility managers and suppliers who maintain the region’s commercial buildings, IFMA St. Louis presented a check for $1,000 to Heat Up St. Louis.

Heat Up St. Louis is a nonprofit organization that builds awareness and provides resources to help those in need — especially the elderly and disabled, and needy families with critically ill children — avoid illnesses and deaths during the area’s bitter winter season.

“Our members want to give back to the community,” said David Gardin, president of IFMA St. Louis. “We found a great cause through Heat Up St. Louis since it helps those less fortunate stay warm during our region’s cold wintry days. We’ve been fortunate to support Heat Up St. Louis for eight years now. It’s our way of sharing the warmth of this holiday season.”

IFMA St. Louis also funds the organization’s Cool Down St. Louis, which provides services and support to keep residents cool during the sweltering summer months.

Heat Up/Cool Down St. Louis works with more than 34 agencies that help the region’s most vulnerable citizens pay their utility bills, as well as access energy-efficient equipment they need to stay safe. Its services have impacted more than 660,000 area residents since its inception in 2000.

Started in 1985, IFMA St. Louis has nearly 200 members representing small and Fortune 500 companies throughout the region.