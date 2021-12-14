Multi-Sector Group Formed To Help Solve Most Common Workplace Injury

Building on the National Safety Council (NSC) partnership with Amazon to solve the most common workplace injury in the U.S., the nonprofit safety advocate has named the founding members of the advisory council for this groundbreaking program to prevent ergonomic injuries — known as musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs) — at workplaces everywhere.

“For over a century, NSC has innovated new strategies to help people live safer, fuller lives — both on and off the clock,” said Lorraine Martin, NSC president and CEO. “This collaboration is another important milestone in our work to prevent workplace injuries — and we’re in excellent company. With the experts on our multi-sector advisory council, we’re poised to ‘move the needle’ on ergonomic issues: a far-too-common safety challenge affecting one-quarter of the world’s population.”

“At Amazon, nothing is more important than the health and safety of our employees,” said Heather MacDougall, vice president of worldwide workplace health and safety at Amazon. “MSD-related injuries are the leading cause of workplace injuries across all industries. We are committed to reducing the risks associated with MSDs as we pursue our vision to become Earth’s Safest Place to Work.”

Led by NSC, the inaugural advisory council meeting included representatives from the following organizations serving as founding members: