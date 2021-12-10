New Course Raises Awareness Of Infectious Disease In the Workplace

The Global Biorisk Advisory Council™ (GBAC), a Division of ISSA, has launched a new GBAC Academy training course focused on increasing knowledge of cleaning for health for individuals in all businesses. The 30-minute online course, “Infectious Disease Awareness in the Workplace: COVID-19 Considerations,” highlights how pathogens spread and cause illness and the role that proper hygienic cleaning and disinfection play in infection prevention.

“The global COVID-19 pandemic continues to present challenges, such as the emergence of new variants. As a result, cleaning for health needs to remain a priority in the built environment,” said GBAC Executive Director Patricia Olinger. “This new course will help individuals in any business environment understand infectious disease principles, and how cleaning and disinfection support health, safety, and regulatory compliance.”

The course provides an overview of the chain of infection and how to break it through effective cleaning and disinfection practices, indoor air quality considerations, and other key mitigation strategies. The course also discusses the benefits of workplace infectious disease or communicable disease prevention programs, as well as the importance of risk assessments, the hierarchy of control, and personal protective equipment (PPE).

The course is available in English, Spanish, French, Chinese, and Italian. ISSA members can enroll for $49, while the public can register for $99. Bulk pricing, available for purchases of 10 or more seats, is $29 per course. GBAC Academy also offers additional training resources such as the GBAC Online Fundamentals Course 2.0, the pathway to the “GBAC-Trained Technician” designation.

“Infectious disease knowledge will continue to be in demand during and after the pandemic,” added Olinger. “Regularly offering training courses showcases to employees that your business cares about their career development and wellbeing, and enables them to better manage today’s and tomorrow’s biorisks.”

To register, visit gbacacademy.org/awarenesscourse.

Read more news related to the coronavirus pandemic and facility management.