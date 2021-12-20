Prep, Plan, Protect: An E911 Compliance Roadmap
Facility managers are no stranger to emergency preparedness. When a 9-1-1 call is placed, knowing precise location is a critical outcome of planning. With the workforce returning to your facilities, it is imperative to understand responsibilities of your organization to keep employees safe while complying with new federal E911 legislation.
Every single organization that deploys Multi-Line Telephone Systems in the United States is now required to comply with federal E911 regulations. Laws such as Kari’s Law and RAY BAUM’S Act spell this out, with the FCC enforcing.
E911 can seem like another daunting technical challenge, but RedSky makes E911 compliance easy. To help keep your people safe and your organization protected from exposure to this risk, you will learn everything needed to get you started in this webinar.
Register for this free webinar and learn:
- How to keep returning workers safe with E911
- Identify what devices in your environment need to comply
- Gain 100% compliance with federal E911 legislation
- Kari’s Law & the RAY BAUM Act defined
- What steps do I need to take to gain compliance? And, by when?
- What are the specific deadlines for static vs. mobile/nomadic devices?
