What Are The Benefits Of Dogs In The Workplace?

As workers continue to return to the office in the new year, many are concerned that their pets will be lonely if they are left behind at home. As a result, they’re exploring ways to continue spending time with their furry friends during the workday. In fact, 72% of pet owners said being able to bring pets to work is important, according to an online survey conducted on behalf of the CESAR® brand.

As part of its mission to make the world (including office spaces) dog friendly, the brand uncovered some benefits of a pet-friendly workplace, including boosting happiness and relieving stress:

Here are some facilities considerations to keep in mind as you create a pet-friendly workplace, courtesy of Better Cities for Pets: