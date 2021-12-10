Wiremold Sit Stand Desk Power From Legrand

Legrand, a global specialist and single-source supplier for electrical and network infrastructure solutions, has introduced Wiremold Sit Stand Desk Power. Driven to provide streamlined solutions for a connected world, this introduction from Legrand meets the accessible power needs of today’s hyper-flexible workplaces.

Height-adjustable desks have become a new mainstay in office design, due to potential benefits including increased productivity, improved cardio health, and reduced back pain. The Wiremold Sit Stand Desk Power makes adding power and charging easier — while maintaining a sleek aesthetic that simplifies cable management.

The system, offered in both black and white, is simple: One plug-in outlet center, one Desktop Power Center Slim, and one six-foot coiled cord to maintain power at various heights. The desktop center can be installed horizontally or vertically based on need, and is available in an array of power and charging configurations.

“The past year and a half has transformed the importance that much of the global workforce puts on workstations and spaces that are flexible and customizable,” says Erika Shaughnessy, product manager of Legrand North America. “Sit Stand Desk Power addresses an integral power need, and we anticipate this being a great success in the space.”