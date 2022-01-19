Fast Foaming Carpet Cleaning From Starnet Floor Care

The recent issue of Facility Executive magazine featured this SOLUTIONS 2022 item about carpet cleaning and floor care in facilities. Below is the Q&A from the December 2021 article. We continued the conversation here — Click on the link to the audio file at the bottom of this post.

STARNET WORLDWIDE COMMERCIAL FLOORING PARTNERSHIP

Starnet Floor Care, a division of Starnet Worldwide Commercial Flooring Partnership, is a professional network of technicians specializing in the maintenance and restoration of commercial flooring and interior surfaces. Starnet Floor Care providers operate locally, regionally, and nationally throughout the United States and Canada. The network helps facilities maximize the performance and safety of interior spaces using manufacturer-approved processes and earth-friendly technologies.

Facility Executive: What is a notable product or service that Starnet Floor Care will introduce to facility management professionals in 2022? Starnet Floor Care is broadly deploying a low moisture commercial carpet cleaning system in partnership with Foaming Floors. Starnet Floor Care Fast Foamer Carpet Cleaning Technology is a low moisture foam carpet cleaning process endorsed by Starnet preferred vendor partner manufacturers.

This technology breakthrough eliminates the environmentally damaging practice of water dumping during regular maintenance. Starnet Floor Care has adopted the Fast Foamer equipment and chemistry because water usage is reduced 80-90% compared to traditional water extraction. The cleaning results are superior in every use case as the Fast Foamer is the highest debris removal low moisture encapsulation system, as tested and confirmed by The Carpet and Rug Institute (CRI).

For commercial interior space, carpet has many advantages with aesthetics, comfort, and noise reduction in addition to this new sustainable maintenance process. Facility managers that work with Starnet Floor Care members utilizing the Fast Foamer maintenance system can successfully refresh carpeted occupied spaces on a regular basis with a much-improved environmental impact.

Facility Executive: How is this offering relevant to the work of facility management leaders? How will it help them achieve their goals? Facility managers face some uncertainty around their planning for the return to the office post-pandemic. Employees want their workspaces to be refreshed and clean when they return, and ideally that would include new flooring. Because it is likely that office configurations and populations will change as organizations return to the office, it may make more sense to refresh the existing finishes. Starnet Floor Care services can enable the return to work strategy and make associates feel confident in the cleanliness and safety of their office. Later, when office planning to support organizational needs becomes clear, Starnet members can easily replace flooring. Using commercial office furniture lift systems, low profile access flooring, and a myriad of new flooring solutions, occupied buildings can be completely transformed to meet the updated needs of associates.

Starnet Worldwide Commercial Flooring Partnership

Contact: Rob Starr

Phone: 888-239-8675

Web: www.StarnetFlooring.com

In a follow up interview, Eric Boender, Director of Business Development at Starnet, talks with Facility Executive about the Fast Foamer Carpet Cleaning Technology and related facilities trends. Click below to listen.

Click here for more news items from Starnet Worldwide Commercial Flooring Partnership.