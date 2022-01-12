Allseating Debuts Eighty Two Task Chair

“Eighty Two symbolizes a return to our roots here at Allseating, with its name being a direct reference to the year our company was founded, 1982,” said Neil. “Eighty Two proves that innovative design should be accessible to everyone – and that 40 years later, Allseating continues to uphold this mandate.”

Stemming from an influx of home offices, Eighty Two is designed to solve a new employer dilemma: how to responsibly provide the necessary tools for employees to work safely and comfortably from home while keeping budgets reasonable. Eighty Two provides a solution for an affordable at-home office. Additionally, Eighty Two doubles as an answer to employees who are returning to the corporate office. Eighty Two can be used in both permanent office seating as well as collaborative touch-down spaces, making the chair one of Allseating’s most adaptable yet.

“The home office is one of the largest growing trends in our industry,” said Paul Vendittelli, President of Allseating. “Designers are looking for low-cost, highly-ergonomic seating solutions to populate these new spaces. Eighty Two’s combination of intelligent design and cost-effective engineering has it poised to hit the market with an impeccable value statement.”