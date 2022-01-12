Allseating Debuts Eighty Two Task Chair
Allseating has launched Eighty Two, a customizable and comfortable task chair at an affordable price point. This task chair was envisioned by Allseating CEO and Founder Gary Neil to pay homage to Allseating’s 40th anniversary. Eighty Two celebrates the core values on which Allseating was built: stylish, intuitive, and affordable design.
“Eighty Two symbolizes a return to our roots here at Allseating, with its name being a direct reference to the year our company was founded, 1982,” said Neil. “Eighty Two proves that innovative design should be accessible to everyone – and that 40 years later, Allseating continues to uphold this mandate.”
Stemming from an influx of home offices, Eighty Two is designed to solve a new employer dilemma: how to responsibly provide the necessary tools for employees to work safely and comfortably from home while keeping budgets reasonable. Eighty Two provides a solution for an affordable at-home office. Additionally, Eighty Two doubles as an answer to employees who are returning to the corporate office. Eighty Two can be used in both permanent office seating as well as collaborative touch-down spaces, making the chair one of Allseating’s most adaptable yet.
“The home office is one of the largest growing trends in our industry,” said Paul Vendittelli, President of Allseating. “Designers are looking for low-cost, highly-ergonomic seating solutions to populate these new spaces. Eighty Two’s combination of intelligent design and cost-effective engineering has it poised to hit the market with an impeccable value statement.”
Eighty Two offers an array of customizable options. The task chair features a standard adjustable lumbar and options such as an adjustable headrest and seat slider. Eighty Two comes with three different arm options along with an optional adjustable width bracket. The chair is available in the newly launched M11 Mesh created specifically for Eighty Two. This mesh is a lightweight yet durable sheer-style fabric available in 4 colors inspired by various 80s trends: Mixtape, a true black; New Wave, a denim blue; Arcade, a robust red; and Stardust, a dark silver.