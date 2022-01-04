Choosing A High-Efficiency Toilet

By Kevin Kennedy

From the December 2021 Issue

Many facility managers are interested in installing high-efficiency toilets (HETs) in their buildings to save water and reduce utility bills. However, many express concerns with the drain line carry capabilities of these models. HETs are toilets that use 1.28 gallons of water or less to flush a toilet. This has been made a standard since the EPAct of 1992 and these toilets are characterized as “ultra-low-flow” toilets.

HETs are useful in many ways, but for those who operate one or many properties, the real benefit to using HETs are the cost savings and tax breaks. The EPA estimates that water efficient toilets can reduce water usage up to 60% every year, lowering monthly water costs significantly and saving more than 13,000 gallons of water annually per toilet. However, before scheduling a job with your contractors, consider these four best practices to ensure a HET works with your plumbing system.

1. Choose A HET That Avoids Drain Line Carry Issues

Many plumbers, engineers, and architects have concerns that the lower flush volume of HETs might cause issues with the drain line carry due to their predecessors—the ultra-low-flow toilets (ULF). “Drain line carry” describes how far waste needs to travel to get from the toilet to the sewer. Because the ULF toilets in the 1990s were not designed to optimize the lower amount of water, they historically caused drain lines to clog as well as other major issues with the drainage piping. But, thanks to advances, HETs have been proven to be just as powerful as a less-efficient toilet, while meeting EPA standards.

While drain line carry has been a persistent concern among plumbing and building professionals, studies from the Plumbing Efficiency Research Coalition (PERC) show that drain line carry issues are more often caused by variables other than flush volume. Overall, PERC found if the toilet has a powerful flush, the volume of the water wasn’t significant. In the PERC studies (Phases I and II), results showed that the slope and diameter of the pipe were more significant factors in how far the drain line carried the media than the toilet’s flush volume. Essentially, the size of the pipe and the pipe’s slope percentage (tested at 1% and 2%), and the type of media that was flushed were the major factors that caused clogs and plugs.