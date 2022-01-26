Compliance Is Evolving - And You’re Being Left Behind Webinar

01/26/2022

Compliance Is Evolving – And You’re Being Left Behind

During this free webinar, we'll discuss some of the tough — but necessary — compliance management questions facility managers need to ask themselves in 2022.

Date: Wednesday, February 23, 2022
Time: 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM EST

Compliance doesn’t have to be a headache or something you dread – as long as you’re willing to change your approach.

During this free webinar, we’re going to discuss some of the tough (but necessary) questions that facility managers, business leaders, and building owners need to ask themselves in 2022.

Questions like:

  • Can I trust my data?
  • Are we ready if compliance standards suddenly changed?
  • What is it costing us to not change our approach?
  • How does compliance affect my facilities budget?
  • And more.
We’ll also talk about how new technology and a new approach to data is dramatically improving compliance management – and what that means for your team. You’ll walk away with insights for directing the future of your program.

