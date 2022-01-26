Does Your Office Need A Makeover?

https://facilityexecutive.com/2022/01/does-your-office-need-a-makeover/
Is your small business ready to turn over a new leaf in 2022 with a much-needed office makeover?

If so, this may be your lucky day: With its “Xero Beautiful Business” Contest” Xero is giving U.S. small business owners a chance to win a $15,000 office refresh by stylist and interior designer Estee Stanley.

Enter for a chance to win an office makeover designed by Estee Stanley, courtesy of Xero.

To help kick off 2022, Xero will award one small business with an office makeover, providing a fresh workspace that can help motivate and inspire.

“Our mission is to make lives better for small businesses and their communities,” said Ben Richmond, U.S. Country Manager at Xero. “It’s been a challenging few years, and we’re thrilled to team with Estee to help a small business jump start the year on a bright note.”

There are two ways small business owners, or employees of a small business with 50 employees or less, can enter the online contest:

  • Instagram: Snap a photo or video of your office and post to your Instagram feed, along with the hashtag #XeroBeautifulBusiness, and a caption describing why your office deserves a makeover. Please make sure your profile is public so your entry can be tracked.
  • E-mail: If Instagram isn’t your forte, you can email your submission to [email protected]. To qualify, you must include a photo or video of your office and a description of why your office deserves a makeover.

The winner will receive a 30-minute virtual design consultation with Estee Stanley, a design recommendation, and a $15,000 design budget courtesy of Xero to complete the space facelift.

“I’m thrilled to partner with Xero on this fun project to help transform a deserving company’s office,” said Stanley. “I look forward to seeing all the creative entries and working with the winner to create their dream workspace that’s not only functional, but stylish and inspirational.”

Entries will be reviewed by a panel of Xero employees and judged based on the most compelling story, creativity of entry, and need. The contest is open until 5:00 pm MST on February 15, 2022 and the winner will be notified on or around February 25, 2022. You can read the official contest rules and regulations here.

