Energia Tranforms Energy Liabilities Into Educational Assets

According to the Better Building Initiative of the Department of Energy, K-12 school districts spend nearly $8 billion annually on energy costs. A combination of aging facilities and limited school budgets have resulted in deferred facilities maintenance totaling an estimated $270 billion price tag for eventual infrastructure repairs.

School districts across America are under pressure to achieve the highest level of operation, administration, and educational success while facing rising energy and facilities maintenance costs that are largely beyond their control. Energia™, an energy finance solutions provider for school districts and municipalities, helps rein in these costs and convert them into funding for proactive facility improvements and energy-saving capital improvements – including new windows, lighting, HVAC equipment or solar energy – without generating out-of-pocket expenses or requiring district referendums.

Over nearly a quarter of a century, Energia (recently rebranded from ECG Group) has completed more than 125 energy savings projects ranging from roofing to combined heating and power initiatives. It has managed over $1 billion in energy performance projects, resulting in more than $56 million in annual energy savings which school districts have been able to apply toward their facility improvements.

“We selected a new name and relaunched our brand to better reflect our passion, direction and recent expansion into new markets,” says Kendra McQuilton, Energia CEO. “Energia expresses movement and direction; in Latin it means energy and efficiency. Our new name better reflects the bold new directions and aspirations we have for the company and the school and municipal communities we serve.”

Energia helps school districts and municipalities transform their escalating energy costs into educational facility improvements that provide long-lasting impact for the entire school community. The Energia team helps school districts uncover and unlock trapped energy funds and convert legacy, energy-inefficient facilities into cost-efficient, world-class educational environments.

Energia is a leader in driving successful school Energy Performance Contract (EPC) projects. Using its Energia Proven Process for Energy-Savings Success™, Energia manages the complex ecosystem of energy project financing, energy services companies (ESCOs), compliance with energy performance contract statutes, state and federal funding, and utility rebates. This seven-step process delivers critical information and a detailed roadmap for achieving success for complex energy-savings projects.

To better serve the expanding market of school districts and municipalities fed up with rising energy costs and deteriorating facilities, Energia has expanded into new regions. The company currently serves school districts and municipalities in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and North Carolina. It is expanding its reach to include Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Ohio, Virginia and Texas.

