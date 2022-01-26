Enlivant Is First Senior Living Provider To Earn WELL Health-Safety Rating

Senior living provider Enlivant has become the first senior living provider to earn the WELL Health-Safety Rating for Facility Operations and Management for its entire portfolio of 215 senior living communities. The International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) rating recognizes Enlivant’s commitment to promoting a safer and healthier environment for its employees and residents.

“We are proud to be the first senior living portfolio recognized for our ongoing commitment to providing healthy and safe environments where our employees and residents can thrive,” said Enlivant CEO Dan Guill. “Due to our vaccination and safety programs, our communities are among the most protected against COVID-19 in assisted living and memory care, and we’re thrilled to receive this validation of our leadership from IWBI.”

The WELL Health-Safety Rating is an evidence-based, third-party verified rating for all new and existing building and space types focusing on operational policies and maintenance protocols to address health and safety challenges during COVID-19 and beyond. The WELL Health-Safety seal communicates to everyone entering a space that protocols based on evidence-based measures and best practices for safety have been adopted and third-party verified.

Enlivant has implemented several programs and initiatives to promote healthier environments in its communities. These efforts include a successful vaccination program with nearly 95 percent of employees and residents vaccinated against COVID-19, enhanced cleaning and sanitization efforts, robust emergency preparedness programs, and health service resources to support the physical and mental well-being of their people.

“Our seniors, their families and the care-giving community that surrounds them all deserve spaces that protect their health and well-being,” said IWBI President and CEO Rachel Hodgdon. “Enlivant’s achievement of the WELL Health-Safety Rating for its entire portfolio of senior housing sets a high bar that gives confidence to their residents and employees alike, and we applaud their leadership.”