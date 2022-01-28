EPA Highlights WasteWise Awards Winners For 2021 and 2020

As one of EPA’s longest-running voluntary programs, WasteWise celebrated its 27th year in 2021. Over the years, WasteWise partners prevented and diverted close to 249 million tons of waste from landfills and incinerators, preventing more than 488 million tons of associated greenhouse gas emissions, and saving over $13.7 billion in avoided landfill costs.

National WasteWise Award winners for 2020 and 2021 prevented and diverted close to 408,000 tons of waste that would otherwise be disposed of in landfills or incinerators, contributing to climate change. Instead, they saved over $22.5 million in avoided landfill costs and prevented emissions that contribute to climate change and other environmental impacts.

“Innovation, courage, and knowledge to overcome pandemic-related challenges are the cornerstones of the WasteWise award winners,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “Their actions to creatively develop and implement solutions to reduce waste during a global health crisis contributed to reducing the pollution that’s fueling climate change, while helping conserve natural resources.”

EPA recognizes WasteWise partners in several data categories that report the best overall improvement in waste prevention and recycling activities when compared to the previous year. This year, EPA also recognizes winners in narrative categories that achieved exemplary waste reductions in their organizations and businesses.

The WasteWise award winners achieved noteworthy accomplishments, such as reprocessing N95 respirators, implementing Sustainable Purchasing Guidelines at a university, and reusing shipping containers for return trips to avoid waste.

The 2021 WasteWise National Data Winners

Very Large Business Category

Partner of the Year: Walgreens Boots Alliance (Deerfield, Ill.)

Large Business Category

– Partner of the Year: Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation (Gaffney, S.C.)

– Honorable Mention: ComEd (Oakbrook Terrace, Ill.)

Small Business Category

Partner of the Year: ECOS (Lacey, Wash.)

State Government Category

Partner of the Year: Delaware River and Bay Authority (New Castle, Del.)

Local Government Category

Partner of the Year: City of Fort Lauderdale (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Tribal Government Category

Partner of the Year: Mohegan Tribe of Indians of Connecticut (Uncasville, Conn.)

Non-profit Organization Category

Partner of the Year: Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (Boston)

The 2021 WasteWise National Narrative Winners

Green Innovator: Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (Boston)

Sustainability Public Education: Central Michigan University (Mount Pleasant, Mich.)

America Recycles: Daikin Texas Technology Park (Waller, Texas)

The 2020 WasteWise National Data Winners

Very Large Business Category

Partner of the Year: Kohl’s (Menomonee Falls, Wis.)

Large Business Category

Partner of the Year: Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation (Gaffney, S.C.)

Mid-size Business Category

-Partner of the Year: iThink Financial Amphitheatre (West Palm Beach, Fla.)

-Honorable Mention: Live Nation – PNC Music Pavilion (Charlotte, N.C.)

Small Business Category

Partner of the Year: Ombligo, Inc. (Brooklyn, N.Y.)

College/University Category

Partner of the Year: Central Michigan University (Mount Pleasant, Mich.)

Local Government Category

Partner of the Year: City of Chesapeake Central Fleet Management (Chesapeake, Va.)

Non-profit Organization Category

Partner of the Year: Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (Boston)

School/School District Category

Partner of the Year: Adams 12 Five Star Schools (Thornton, Colo.)

More information about each winner is available on the EPA WasteWise page.

EPA recently posted this notice on the WasteWise site: We are grateful for the dedication of our WasteWise partners and their efforts to reduce and divert waste. EPA is planning to evolve our Sustainable Materials Management partnership programs to align with our new priorities. At this time, we are no longer accepting new WasteWise partners. Please visit our website to learn more about how to engage with us as we re-imagine our partnership efforts for the future.

