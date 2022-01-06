Facility Management SOLUTIONS for 2022
By the Facility Executive Staff
From the December 2021 Issue
As facilities teams plan for the new year, facility management professionals are in the market for new and innovative solutions. SOLUTIONS 2022 highlights facility management products and services designed to improve facilities operations. Questions were posed by Facility Executive, and the resulting Q&A articles provide a look into how these SOLUTIONS 2022 products and services are designed to meet the needs of facility management.
Lighting
LEDVANCE
New SYLVANIA outdoor LED luminaires from LEDVANCE, like new floodlights, wall packs, and area lights, combine all the benefits of LED lighting with a traditional to modern design and offer facility managers the wattage, color temperature, aesthetics, and installation options to fit their needs.
What is a notable product or service that LEDVANCE will introduce to facility management professionals in 2022?
With new SYLVANIA outdoor LED luminaires that are good, better, and best, including CCT and wattage selectable options, facility executives will be able to find the right product with the features that meet their requirements. SYLVANIA DLC listed LED luminaires also enable facility managers to maximize energy savings and rebate opportunities.
The LEDVANCE team in Versailles, KY can customize products for a facility manager’s specific project needs, adding control sensors and emergency battery backups and changing lenses. Facility executives can get what they need fast, rather than waiting months.
SYLVANIA general lighting products have been known for quality and reliability for over a century, and LEDVANCE is a global vertically integrated lighting manufacturer facility managers can trust. LEDVANCE is proud that its commitment to delivering quality and reliability has been recognized by an independent industry source—the National Lighting Bureau’s Trusted Warranty Evaluation Program.
How is this offering relevant to the work of facility management leaders? How will it help them achieve their goals?
Karen Powell, TriMet’s Director of Facilities Management, shared her experience working with SYLVANIA LED products. The TriMet transit system has been providing bus, light rail, and commuter rail transit services to the Portland, OR metro area since 1969. Thousands of older HID and fluorescent lamps illuminated the bus and rail garages, yards, and parking lots.
Said Powell, “In addition to creating dark spots in our space, our lights were difficult to access and maintain, requiring the scheduling of a bucket truck and the rearrangement of transportation operations.” TriMet upgraded their lighting with a wide variety of SYLVANIA LED products which included outdoor area lights and wall packs.
“The safety and comfort of our employees is paramount and our new SYLVANIA LED products have delivered everything from improved productivity and safety to reduced energy consumption and better-quality lighting—all of which have truly transformed our space. Our team has commented on how the new lighting has made them feel even more positive in their workspaces. We have also seen a reduction in trespassing incidents due to the improved lighting,” Powell said.
Watch this short video from LEDVANCE for a closer look.
Carpet / Flooring
STARNET WORLDWIDE COMMERCIAL FLOORING PARTNERSHIP
Starnet Floor Care, a division of Starnet Worldwide Commercial Flooring Partnership, is a professional network of technicians specializing in the maintenance and restoration of commercial flooring and interior surfaces. Starnet Floor Care providers operate locally, regionally, and nationally throughout the United States and Canada. The network helps facilities maximize the performance and safety of interior spaces using manufacturer-approved processes and earth-friendly technologies.
What is a notable product or service that Starnet Floor Care will introduce to facility management professionals in 2022?
Starnet Floor Care is broadly deploying a low moisture commercial carpet cleaning system in partnership with Foaming Floors. Starnet Floor Care Fast Foamer Carpet Cleaning Technology is a low moisture foam carpet cleaning process endorsed by Starnet preferred vendor partner manufacturers.
This technology breakthrough eliminates the environmentally damaging practice of water dumping during regular maintenance. Starnet Floor Care has adopted the Fast Foamer equipment and chemistry because water usage is reduced 80-90% compared to traditional water extraction. The cleaning results are superior in every use case as the Fast Foamer is the highest debris removal low moisture encapsulation system, as tested and confirmed by The Carpet and Rug Institute (CRI).
For commercial interior space, carpet has many advantages with aesthetics, comfort, and noise reduction in addition to this new sustainable maintenance process. Facility managers that work with Starnet Floor Care members utilizing the Fast Foamer maintenance system can successfully refresh carpeted occupied spaces on a regular basis with a much-improved environmental impact.
How is this offering relevant to the work of facility management leaders? How will it help them achieve their goals?
Facility managers face some uncertainty around their planning for the return to the office post-pandemic. Employees want their workspaces to be refreshed and clean when they return, and ideally that would include new flooring. Because it is likely that office configurations and populations will change as organizations return to the office, it may make more sense to refresh the existing finishes. Starnet Floor Care services can enable the return to work strategy and make associates feel confident in the cleanliness and safety of their office. Later, when office planning to support organizational needs becomes clear, Starnet members can easily replace flooring. Using commercial office furniture lift systems, low profile access flooring, and a myriad of new flooring solutions, occupied buildings can be completely transformed to meet the updated needs of associates.
In a follow up interview, Eric Boender, Director of Business Development at Starnet, talks with Facility Executive about the Fast Foamer Carpet Cleaner Technology and related facilities trends. Click below to listen.