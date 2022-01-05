Focus On: Furniture

Canvas Laminate and Gesso Veneer Casegoods by Indiana Furniture

Indiana Furniture’s newest casegoods, Canvas Laminate and Gesso Veneer, expand the lines’ design flexibility and amplify functionality within a broad range of working environments. Enhancements include not only a redesign, but also an expansion of integrated, height-adjustable units, allowing their offering of sit-to-stand options to span across personal and shared workspaces. There are new white and black glass door options on hutch and storage units, as well as a full line of white and black glass marker boards. Metal accents now include a broader scope of black finishes.

The culmination of these additions provides a simple yet elevated furniture choice, offering refined details at the right price point. Customers can create eye-catching spaces whether outfitting an executive office, team space, collaborative area, or anything in between.

Manufactured in the U.S., Canvas and Gesso incorporate renewable and recyclable materials, allowing these products to achieve indoor air and BIFMA level® certifications, and meet or exceed standards set forth by BIFMA Compliance®, providing confidence in construction and durability.