Focus On: Furniture
Compiled by the Facility Executive Staff
From the December 2021 Issue
Take a look at this assortment of furniture solutions that can help you meet your facility management goals in 2022 and beyond.
Canvas Laminate and Gesso Veneer Casegoods by Indiana Furniture
Indiana Furniture’s newest casegoods, Canvas Laminate and Gesso Veneer, expand the lines’ design flexibility and amplify functionality within a broad range of working environments. Enhancements include not only a redesign, but also an expansion of integrated, height-adjustable units, allowing their offering of sit-to-stand options to span across personal and shared workspaces. There are new white and black glass door options on hutch and storage units, as well as a full line of white and black glass marker boards. Metal accents now include a broader scope of black finishes.
The culmination of these additions provides a simple yet elevated furniture choice, offering refined details at the right price point. Customers can create eye-catching spaces whether outfitting an executive office, team space, collaborative area, or anything in between.
Manufactured in the U.S., Canvas and Gesso incorporate renewable and recyclable materials, allowing these products to achieve indoor air and BIFMA level® certifications, and meet or exceed standards set forth by BIFMA Compliance®, providing confidence in construction and durability.
EverySpace™ by Kimball
EverySpace™ is Kimball’s new, modular workplace platform that can create workstations for any situation. This comprehensive solution offers products that can flex and flow as needs change and work styles evolve. Designed in collaboration with CSD Studio, EverySpace offers adaptable architecture that supports users throughout the day.
With private and open plan applications, together with desks, tables, and screens, EverySpace is a versatile product collection adaptable in size, both vertically and horizontally. This solution offers abundant configurations of storage, filing, shelves and screens to accommodate focused and shared workspaces to collaborative social spaces.
EverySpace offers fixed and adjustable-height legs with a signature Y-leg aesthetic and an integrated wire management channel for a clean aesthetic. Its ability to create tiered landscapes adds ergonomic options and easily divides spaces.
Free Address 2.0 by Stylex
Stylex has responded to the demands of the hybrid workplace with a new, flexible space solution: Free Address 2.0. This solution is an expansion of their modular furniture system, Free Address, and is crafted for office, hospitality, education, and healthcare spaces. Free Address 2.0 provides separation and storage with an approachable aesthetic. The expanded Free Address collection includes higher sofa backs for more privacy and the ability to maintain a safe distance. Taller table heights accommodate stools, along with more open cubbies and storage spaces, and casters for flexibility.
Designed for open-plan schemes, whether used for heads-down focus, team collaboration, or impromptu gatherings, Free Address 2.0 provides an environment that encourages teamwork while considering employee wellness through biophilic design elements. Free Address 2.0 also offers the option to incorporate plant boxes within the furniture, providing healthier air and mood-boosting design. The Free Address 2.0 system comes in a wide palette of powder-coat frame colors, upholstery styles and integrated-power options.
The Maker Project by Versteel
Robust construction, simple aesthetics, and handmade impressions combine to provide utility and function with The Maker Project from Versteel. Available in Utility or A frame styles, the worktable is the center of the series, which also includes occasional tables, seating, lighting, and a presentation white board.
Tables consist of welded-end assemblies which are then bolted to cross rails for strength and support. Glides are incorporated into each leg for leveling on uneven surfaces. Customers can specify table heights of 29″ (standard), 36″ (counter) or 42″ (stand-up) with rectangular, square, round tops, or custom shapes. Tables are standard with Studio Steel™ and ship KD for easy assembly. The integrated-power options allow users to decide where and how much power is needed, then if they want to manage cords via an oversized, wire-management trough or with self-adhesive cable hooks. Maker bases are offered in clear matte, satin or crystal powder coats, along with an extensive offering of standard Versteel powder coats. Create distinctive tables for spaces by matching Maker A or Utility frames with tops of butcher block, laminate, veneer or solid surface.