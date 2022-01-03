Focus On: HVAC & Indoor Air Quality

Commercial QV Series by Bosch

Bosch’s commercial-grade QV Series is an ultra-quiet, Florida Heat Pump (FHP) geothermal system ideal for commercial spaces such as offices, schools, and hotels where pumps are placed closely to working or living quarters.

This pump series efficiently transfers heat through the water-source heat pump and controls the temperature in different zoning loops. The QV Series features a highly efficient, Constant Airflow ECM DEC Star® Blower that decreases power consumption and sound while maintaining the same CFM of airflow as Bosch’s LV Series. The QV’s efficient blower technology helps reduce power consumption, resulting in lower operating costs.

For noise reduction, the QV heat pump is engineered with high-density insulation installed around key components and utilizes heavy-gauge sheet metal and vinyl materials to dampen the sound the system emits. Finally, the compressor is installed on an isolated and elevated base plate that dampens vibrations during operating cycles.

The heavy-duty compressor’s refrigerant-to-water heat exchangers are engineered with robust coaxial tube-in-tube copper/steel type. Optional Cupro-Nickel coils are available for applications where water is of lower quality.

These small solutions come in multiple sizes, all featuring a compact cabinet designed fit in tight spaces in both horizontal and vertical configurations.