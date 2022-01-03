Focus On: HVAC & Indoor Air Quality
Compiled by the Facility Executive Staff
From the December 2021 Issue
Take a look at this assortment of HVAC & Indoor Air Quality products that can help you meet your facility management goals in 2022 and beyond.
Commercial QV Series by Bosch
Bosch’s commercial-grade QV Series is an ultra-quiet, Florida Heat Pump (FHP) geothermal system ideal for commercial spaces such as offices, schools, and hotels where pumps are placed closely to working or living quarters.
This pump series efficiently transfers heat through the water-source heat pump and controls the temperature in different zoning loops. The QV Series features a highly efficient, Constant Airflow ECM DEC Star® Blower that decreases power consumption and sound while maintaining the same CFM of airflow as Bosch’s LV Series. The QV’s efficient blower technology helps reduce power consumption, resulting in lower operating costs.
For noise reduction, the QV heat pump is engineered with high-density insulation installed around key components and utilizes heavy-gauge sheet metal and vinyl materials to dampen the sound the system emits. Finally, the compressor is installed on an isolated and elevated base plate that dampens vibrations during operating cycles.
The heavy-duty compressor’s refrigerant-to-water heat exchangers are engineered with robust coaxial tube-in-tube copper/steel type. Optional Cupro-Nickel coils are available for applications where water is of lower quality.
These small solutions come in multiple sizes, all featuring a compact cabinet designed fit in tight spaces in both horizontal and vertical configurations.
HEPA Cool Formaldehyde by Dyson
The HEPA Cool Formaldehyde from Dyson is a purifier engineered to support existing HVAC systems. It provides cleaner, purified air using a fully sealed system with a HEPA filter to capture any particle with a mass, an activated carbon filter to capture gases and odors, and Dyson’s Selective Catalytic Oxidation (SCO) filter that destroys formaldehyde.
The entire Dyson HEPA Cool Formaldehyde machine meets the HEPA H13 standard with high pressure seals at an additional 24 critical points to prevent dirty air from bypassing the filters and allowing pollutants back into the room. The filter system captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns, including pollutants, bacteria, pollen, mold spores, and gases. In addition, they have been tested to capture particles as small as allergens and viruses, and a solid-state formaldehyde sensor works to precisely monitor formaldehyde levels.
Dyson Air Multiplier™ Technology generates the circulation power to draw distant pollutants into the machine, projecting over 77 gallons of purified air per second. Airflow improvements have made this model 20% quieter than the previous model.
Auto mode enables the machine to maintain preferred room temperature and air quality levels, while the Dyson Link App and voice control activation help avoid touchpoints and possible contamination. The app also enables users to track indoor pollution, temperature, and humidity and provides maintenance support and troubleshooting.
Airstage VRF by Fujitsu
Fujitsu’s new Airstage VRF multi-position air handling unit (ARUX) features seven models ranging from 1 to 5 Ton. It is designed to meet space, comfort, sound, and efficiency requirements in residential, multi-family, lodging, and other light-commercial applications while offering the advantages of Fujitsu’s VRF system technology.
The new unit is capable of providing up to 0.8″ WG static pressure. At only 43″ x 17.5″ for a 2-Ton model, it can be installed in tight spaces. This flexible unit can be mounted in up-flow positions for narrow closets and basements, or horizontal left and right positions to fit attic spaces.
A wide range of optional, electric back-upheaters are available for maximum comfort and performance even in colder climates.
The ARUX unit is compatible with a variety of controller options, such as individual, central, and building management controllers. Optional control accessories are available, including web-monitoring tools, remote sensors, MODBUS, LONWORKS, and BACnet converters and thermostat converters.
Soluva® UVGI by Heraeus
Stay ahead of pathogens, seasonal flu, and other viruses with Soluva® UVGI air purifiers by Heraeus. Soluva leverages UV-C (UVGI) light disinfection that is effective at wavelengths of 200-300nm, destroying and deactivating the structures of microorganisms such as viruses, bacteria, yeasts, and fungi.
The Soluva series features in-duct, wall-mounted, and tabletop units for flexible installation options. The Air D in-duct module is retrofitted into forced-air heating and cooling ventilation ducts to disinfect air in large buildings without increasing fan capacity and it doesn’t require the use of replacement filters.
The Air W model is a wall-mounted unit best for break rooms, conference rooms, or offices. This purifier is easy to mount on the wall and plug in, and features efficient disinfection without the use of replacement filters. Ideal for smaller spaces, the Air T is a portable, tabletop solution that offers an extra level of protection when multiple people occupy rooms such as in meeting rooms, senior living resident rooms, and other tight spaces.
UVGI air purifiers are a low-maintenance, environmentally friendly option facility managers to disinfect without harmful chemicals and reduce business disruptions as a result of employee illness.
PRIMAIRY by Hitachi
PRIMAIRY, Hitachi’s new line of high-efficiency single-zone mini-split systems, is designed to meet the needs of small to mid-size properties such as shops, restaurants, and classrooms. The PRIMAIRY system offers stable, energy efficient operation with a brushless DC fan motor. Compact units and long piping runs make this unit easy to install. The system’s intelligent controls shorten defrost time by more than 37% and delays defrost intervals up to six hours for reliable comfort. Refrigerant leak detection protects the compressor from damage by automatically shutting down operation if the refrigerant charge amount drops below 30%, increasing safety. Systems perform in low-ambient temperatures down to -13°F (-25°C) (for the 24K model) and down to -4°F (-20°C) in heating mode for all other models.
Indoor units come in a range of styles and types. Hitachi PRIMAIRY mini-split systems are compact and lightweight, providing multiple placement options and simplified installation. The systems accommodate up to 164′ of piping length and 98′ in height. Long piping enhances layout flexibility, and a wide capacity range enable a variety of applications.
HEPA Pro+ by Steril-Aire
Developed with the health and safety of end users in mind, Steril-Aire’s HEPA Pro+ air-filtration system delivers a 99.97% HEPA effectiveness as well as a high clean-air delivery rate (CADR) per dollar.
High efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters trap and remove pollen, bacteria, mold, dust, and other airborne particles from the air. Often, HEPA solutions available in the marketplace are noisy, take up significant floor space, and cause pressure-drop issues when integrated into existing HVAC systems. Benefits of the Steril-Aire Ceiling HEPA include easy installation above drop or open ceilings to free up floor space, running independently of HVAC systems. This ceiling unit also minimizes noise interruptions.
The HEPA Pro+ offers quiet, less obtrusive, and more efficient air filtration that is backed by extensive research and development. It is ideal for use in schools, assisted living and medical facilities, and others seeking to provide heightened levels of health protection and allergy relief to occupants.
AirAssure™ IAQ Monitor by TSI
TSI Incorporated expands its AirAssure™ Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) Monitor product line with the AirAssure™ 8144-2, a two-gas model designed to help users manage common indoor air pollutants. The new model utilizes low-cost sensor technology to continuously monitor carbon dioxide (CO2), total volatile organic compounds (tVOC), particulate matter (PM), and other indoor air conditions.
The AirAssure™ model 8144-2 connects to the same TSI Link™ Solutions cloud-based monitoring platform as the four- and six-gas models, which allows facility managers to deploy any combination of the three AirAssure™ monitors around a building for increased spatial resolution. This IAQ monitor caters to many building types ranging from schools, hospitality, and office buildings to manufacturing. This small and lightweight system is easy to set up, mount, and start collecting data. Three configurations allow users to mix and match for the types of contaminants being measured.
Yellow Jacket Filter by R.P. Fedder Industrial
The Yellow Jacket Filter developed by R.P. Fedder Industrial, LLC replaces previous, cardboard-frame filter models. Designed specifically for use in damp or harsh environments, it features a rigid plastic frame resistant to moisture and mold while still offering good static pressure and longevity. Cardboard frames used in traditional filters can take on moisture, leading to decomposition and eventually failure. When that happens, particulates (including any mold that forms on the saturated cardboard frame) slip past the filter and into the HVAC system. Once mold is introduced into the system, it multiplies and becomes difficult to remove.
This filter is ideal for large manufacturers, healthcare systems, and universities looking to avoid the dangers of mold contamination in an HVAC system. The Yellow Jacket filter’s low-pressure drop can save on electric costs. Designed to last three to six months, this filter can reduce material, labor, and disposal costs when used to replace other filters with shorter lifespans.
The Yellow Jacket is a MERV 9 filter and is manufactured in 12″x24″x2″ and 24″x24″x2″ sizes.