Focus On: Roofing Products

UltraPly™ TPO Flex SA by Firestone Building Products Company

Firestone Building Products Company’s UltraPly™ TPO Flex SA is a new membrane resulting from the evolution of two products, UltraPly™ TPO SA (self-adhered) and UltraPly TPO Flex Adhered. While the membrane formulation remains unchanged, this new product provides an easier-to-install, safer version of the category’s flexible TPO.

UltraPly™ TPO Flex SA drives better installations on complex roofs. It’s easier to handle because of its flexibility, and is ideal for corners, angles, edges, and penetrations. Firestone’s self-adhered installation method with Secure Bond™ technology allows for quicker installation, reducing manhours by up to 77% per square on membrane installation than traditionally adhered membrane. Further, it’s easier on the crew because less time is spent on knees rolling, spreading or spraying adhesives.

Firestone SA products are odorless and non-volatile organic compound (VOC), so businesses can stay operational during installation. Finally, the roofing season is extended because this product can install in temperatures as low as 20°F (-7°C).