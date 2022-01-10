GBAC STAR Accredited Stadium To Host College Football Championship

When the University of Alabama Crimson Tide takes on the University of Georgia Bulldogs in tonight’s 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship, the audience of 67,000 spectators can be sure the venue meets the highest standards of cleaning, disinfection, and infectious disease prevention. The battle will take place at Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium, which has earned GBAC STAR™ Facility Accreditation from the Global Biorisk Advisory Council™ (GBAC), a Division of ISSA.

“To maintain health and safety amid the Omicron variant’s spread and changing government guidance on COVID-19, venues need a consistent outbreak prevention, response, and recovery strategy in place,” said GBAC Executive Director Patricia Olinger. “GBAC STAR accreditation has prepared Lucas Oil Stadium to host thousands of fans while ensuring that proper infection prevention protocols are followed across the venue.”

Achieving GBAC STAR accreditation indicates that a facility is prepared to prevent, respond to, and recover from outbreaks of infectious diseases such as COVID-19. Accredited organizations adhere to 20 program elements, including standard operating procedures, training and worker health programs, cleaning and disinfection chemicals, sustainability, and continuous improvement.

Lucas Oil Stadium is one of several major stadiums to achieve GBAC STAR, including Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA and Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. The stadium also joins other Indianapolis facilities in committing to a higher standard of cleanliness. The Indiana Convention Center and several Hyatt properties in the Indiana state capital are also GBAC STAR accredited.

“The public continues to reassess the safety of attending in-person events as the COVID-19 pandemic prevails into 2022,” said ISSA Executive Director John Barrett. “Facilities can assure event attendees and employees about their health and safety with formal, third-party validation from GBAC.”