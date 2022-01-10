GP PRO Joins International WELL Building Institute

GP PRO, a division of Georgia-Pacific, has joined the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) membership program as a Keystone member. In joining, GP PRO is advancing its long-standing commitment to the overall health and wellbeing of building occupants and aligning with like-minded companies seeking to enhance buildings and communities to help people thrive.

The membership program at IWBI convenes, celebrates, and fosters collaboration with companies and organizations who are leading the movement to advance human health in buildings and communities around the world. This framework allows GP PRO to tap into IWBI’s expansive resources and knowledge and demonstrates the company’s alignment with IWBI’s mission. In addition, IWBI and its members will benefit from GP PRO’s industry insights and relevant research findings, which the company will share to further support a mutual commitment to hygiene and wellness.

“The IWBI membership community’s steady growth complements a growing global commitment to people-first places,” said Rachel Hodgdon, president & CEO of IWBI. “Health and well-being are investments that we know pay dividends in times of struggle and of success. We’re excited and humbled to work alongside these global leaders to advance this movement toward a better and healthier future for everyone, everywhere.”

“GP PRO has long been a leader in advancing health and hygiene in facilities across the country. Joining IWBI allows us to further drive these efforts by working alongside similarly focused industry thought leaders to create meaningful, positive and transformative change for the betterment of all,” said Kimber Shray, vice president of marketing with GP PRO.

Shray also noted that GP Center, a 52-story Class A office building boasting 1.3 million square feet and home to Georgia-Pacific and its GP PRO subsidiary, is WELL Health-Safety Rated.