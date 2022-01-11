Kastle Systems, CLEAR Partnership Creates Safe, Secure Access

Kastle Systems and CLEAR have partnered to provide businesses with frictionless and secure ways to access spaces. The first of these offerings consists of integrating CLEAR’s state-of-the-art Health Pass technology with Kastle’s innovative Access Control system to provide a simple solution to help employers meet evolving company policies and mandated standards for workplace vaccination and testing.

CLEAR’s Health Pass is a mobile experience on the CLEAR app that securely links a user’s verified identity to COVID-19-related health information – like vaccine verification or test results – to reduce public health risk. To provide employers and employees additional peace of mind as they head back to the office, CLEAR’s Health Pass will link with Kastle’s system to authorize or restrict building and suite access. This integration helps employers provide a cohesive, intuitive technology solution to reassure employees about health and safety as they start to return to the office on a more regular basis.

“Kastle Systems and CLEAR are providing an important technology solution for companies seeking an easy and effective way to administer and enforce office health and safety policies with minimal administrative burden,” said Mark Ein, Chair of Kastle Systems. “Beyond this immediate use case, we are excited to partner with CLEAR to create new and seamless ways to access designated spaces safely and securely for anyone who comes to a building, including visitors, vendors and employees. Together our two best-in-class companies are providing an innovative and elegant platform for enhancing the workplace experience.”

“From full stadiums to small restaurants, Health Pass is helping businesses of all sizes create safer environments and continue to stay open,” said Caryn Seidman-Becker, CLEAR CEO. “Together with Kastle, we are providing businesses with a turnkey and privacy-centric solution to returning to the office with greater peace of mind.”