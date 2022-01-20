New York MTA Achieves GBAC STAR Facility Accreditation

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) in New York, which comprises the nation’s largest bus fleet and more subway and commuter rail cars than all other U.S. transit systems combined, has achieved GBAC STAR™ Facility Accreditation from the Global Biorisk Advisory Council™ (GBAC). More than 50 additional facilities, including airports, convention center, and hotels, also recently earned the cleaning industry’s only outbreak prevention, response, and recovery accreditation for facilities.

“Facilities like airports, convention centers, hotels, schools, and others need to understand the fundamentals behind cleaning, disinfection, and infection prevention,” said GBAC Executive Director Patricia Olinger. “GBAC STAR accreditation is an incredible tool for not only educating cleaning professionals, but for giving building visitors greater peace of mind about their health and safety.”

The performance-based GBAC STAR program requires facilities to meet specific requirements in order to earn accreditation and display the seal that promotes their commitment to public health and safety. Thousands of facilities have either achieved or are currently working towards accreditation so that their teams understand how to prepare for, respond to, and recover from biorisks. Outsourced commercial cleaning providers, destinations, and events can also achieve accreditation through the GBAC STAR™ Service, GBAC STAR™ Destination, and GBAC STAR™ Event accreditation programs respectively.

In addition to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority of New York, the latest transportation-related facilities to achieve GBAC STAR Facility Accreditation include the following airports:

Albuquerque International Sunport in Albuquerque, NM

Appleton International Airport in Appleton, WI

Charlottesville Albemarle Airport Authority in Charlottesville, VA

Memphis International Airport in Memphis, TN

Norfolk Airport Authority in Norfolk, VA

GBAC is a division of ISSA, the world’s leading trade association for the cleaning industry.