Seven Security And Identity Industry Trends For 2022

Security professionals will be better prepared to capitalize on breakthrough innovations in solutions and services, ultimately delivering a higher level of security across the physical and digital realms, by focusing on important trends that are set to reshape the security industry in 2022 and beyond.

By observing the market and listening to partner and customer feedback, HID Global has identified seven key enablers, disruptive events, and game-changing developments that will shape the security landscape this year.