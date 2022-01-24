Walker & Dunlop Moves Into New Amenity-Rich Headquarters

“Our employees are best served when creativity and connectivity can flourish in person, and what better way to return to the office than with a brand new space designed around these concepts?” commented Willy Walker, Walker & Dunlop Chairman and CEO.

Gensler’s 2020 U.S. Workplace Survey found that:

U.S. workers continue to view the physical workplace and in-person collaboration as key aspects of their jobs — and they are driving reasons behind their desire to return.

Employees want to return to the workplace to collaborate and socialize, and for the long-term positive impact on their careers and organizational relationships.

Many of the benefits of working from home — greater flexibility and access to privacy, in particular — will need to be reflected in the future workplace.

The space is designed for flexibility and collaboration, offering dedicated spaces to gather and brainstorm with colleagues, “work from anywhere” communal areas, focus rooms, and a wellness room on each of the three floors.

Not only is Walker & Dunlop’s new space designed to meet the top reasons employees desire to return to the office, but it does so in a safe and responsible manner. COVID-19 design considerations include advanced mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) engineering and HVAC design; glass dividers; more than six feet of workspace; touchless technology; and an overall focus on mental wellness and wellbeing.

“We wanted our headquarters to be a place that feels like home, where our people can connect, have a sense of belonging, and continue to cultivate our unparalleled company culture,” added Walker.