Amidst Supply Chain Crisis, SDI Offers Two Resources

With commodity prices at an all-time high and supply chain delays extending lead times by as much as 50%, experts expect that the impact caused by the COVID-19 pandemic will continue well into 2023. SDI, a leader in digital supply chain solutions and services, announced last week that it is extending their Supply Chain Risk Report along with actionable insights and recommendations to help alleviate the immediate challenges that maintenance teams and facilities management professionals are facing in meeting their performance goals.

The report provides a practical analysis of the people, process, and technologies involved in each organization’s maintenance supply chain. The analysis report provides visibility into how spare parts and supplies impact workflows. It enables a deeper understanding of how to optimize the supply chain to meet the maintenance team’s objectives, providing recommendations on immediate steps for remediation, improvement, and optimization.

“FM professionals and plant maintenance teams are at the mercy of today’s volatile supply chains. Supply chain disruptions are impacting their ability to meet performance goals and maintain their plants and facilities because of part shortages, stock-outs, and extended lead times,” said Cris Ferregur, VP of Supply Chain Solutions at SDI.

“The performance of any maintenance team is dramatically impacted by the supply chain and has consequences both upstream and downstream in their organizations. Whether they work with SDI or not, we felt it was our obligation to help the market see how optimizing this mission-critical supply chain can help them overcome this difficult time.”

In addition to the Supply Chain Risk Report, SDI is also offering their 24/7 Remote Buy Desk as another way to immediately alleviate the current supply chain constraints. The 24/7 Remote Buy Desk is for maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies, essential supplies, consumables, and GNFR. It allows manufacturers, grocers, retailers, banks, schools, or any multi-site facilities maintenance team to simply call or email SDI to immediately plug into their intelligent, automated sourcing and leverage 50 years of supply chain procurement and process expertise.

SDI’s mission is to change the way people think about and manage the maintenance supply chain. The currently available report along with the 24/7 Remote Buy Desk are immediate solutions that organizations can take advantage of to help meet demand in the new digital revolution.

SDI is a company with a focused practice in Indirect Materials, MRO, and Industrial/Facilities Technology — going to market through an innovative As-a-Service offering, delivering custom solutions. The company’s service offering is enhanced by its ZEUS Digital Supply Chain Management platform which includes the mobile apps — ZEUS Ordering, ZEUS Materials Management, PPE As-A-Service and ZEUS Integrated Parts Management (IPM), now available on the Apple Store.

Click on link below for Supply Chain Risk Report Fact Sheet: https://f.hubspotusercontent20.net/hubfs/19718220/Supply%20Chain%20Risk%20Report.pdf

Click on link below for 24/7 Remote Buy Desk Fact Sheet: https://f.hubspotusercontent20.net/hubfs/19718220/247%20Remote%20Buy%20Desk.pdf