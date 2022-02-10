CloroxPro Launches CloroxPro™ HealthyClean™

CloroxPro has launched CloroxPro™ HealthyClean™, a new online learning platform that delivers best-in-class education and training to help ensure cleaning professionals get the knowledge and skills needed to clean for health effectively, efficiently and safely. As part of this educational platform, CloroxPro offers the only industry-wide training certificate course that is accredited by the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB), indicating it has met the highest standards for program quality and training comprehension.

Today, there is greater awareness of the critical role that commercial cleaners play in preventing the spread of illness causing germs in shared spaces. Cleaning for appearance’s sake only is no longer enough. Cleaning to help protect public health is expected, however, many cleaning professionals are unsure of the implications and what they need to do differently to help meet this goal.

In fact, in a recent survey of facility managers and buildings service contractors (BSC’s), 91% say their janitorial staff has had to learn new cleaning and disinfecting protocols and 96% say staff are asked to do more cleaning and disinfecting to provide greater confidence for occupants and visitors. While more than 90% agree that training is important to help staff understand how to reduce the spread of germs, use products and equipment correctly and teach staff to do their jobs safely – facility managers and BSC’s see areas to improve in their current training programs as many do not find them to be high quality (only 32%), helpful (only 47%), or easy to understand (only 46%).¹

CloroxPro HealthyClean helps solve this problem by delivering top-quality training that is convenient, accessible, and proven to be effective. The CloroxPro™ HealthyClean™ Trained Specialist Course is the first third-party accredited certificate course launching under the program. It is a comprehensive and interactive course designed specifically for frontline cleaning professionals that teaches how to clean for health by using the right products at the right time – with the best process and techniques – to help create cleaner, healthier, shared spaces.

Delivered on-demand, this course covers actions that can be taken to do the job safely and effectively, the science behind how germs spread, how to break the chain of infection, and provides easy-to-follow procedures and best practices to ensure shared spaces can be cleaned and disinfected in a way that is efficient and sustainable long-term. The second course, designed specifically for managers, will launch in Summer 2022.

“At CloroxPro, our mission is to help create healthier public spaces where people can come together and thrive. We are committed to educating and empowering those responsible for cleaning the areas where people work and gather to help safeguard these environments,” said Lynda Lurie, Senior Director of Marketing, CloroxPro. “Through the CloroxPro HealthyClean Trained Specialist Course, we are providing valuable knowledge and on-the job skills needed by the professional cleaning industry to properly and safely clean for health, and in turn help better protect public health. We are very proud that the quality and effectiveness of our first course has been validated by the ANSI National Accreditation Board.”

Upon completion of the course and after receiving a passing score on the final evaluation, cleaning professionals will be awarded a Certificate of Mastery and a Digital Badge as a CloroxPro HealthyClean Trained Specialist that will allow them to differentiate their services and expertise in the marketplace.

To register for the CloroxPro HealthyClean Trained Specialist Course or learn more, visit www.CloroxPro.com/healthyclean.

Note

¹ The figure comes from a study conducted by CloroxPro among a mixture of Facility Managers and Business Service Contractors in October 2021.