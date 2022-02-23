Did You Miss Our Compliance Is Evolving Webinar?

02/23/2022

Did You Miss Our “Compliance Is Evolving” Webinar?

View this free video webinar and learn the tough, but necessary, compliance management questions facility managers need to ask in 2022.

compliance webinarCompliance doesn’t have to be a headache or something you dread – as long as you’re willing to change your approach.

During this free video webinar, we discuss some of the tough (but necessary) questions that facility managers, business leaders, and building owners need to ask themselves in 2022.

Questions like:

  • Can I trust my data?
  • Are we ready if compliance standards suddenly changed?
  • What is it costing us to not change our approach?
  • How does compliance affect my facilities budget?
  • And more.

We also talk about how new technology and a new approach to data is dramatically improving compliance management – and what that means for your team. View this free video webinar and you’ll walk away with insights for directing the future of your program.

Compliance Is Evolving And You're Being Left Behind Webinar

compliance management webinar for facility managers

