Focus On: Ceiling and Wall Solutions
Compiled by the Facility Executive Staff
From the February 2022 Issue
Take a look at this assortment of ceiling and wall solutions that can help you meet your facility management goals in 2022 and beyond.
AcoustiBuilt™ by Armstrong
Armstrong’s AcoustiBuilt™ seamless acoustical ceiling and wall system combines a monolithic visual with superb sound absorption and sound blocking. Measuring 48″x72″, the panels can be installed on both ceilings and walls. For ceilings, these panels can be used in wall-to-wall, cloud, sloped, or soffit applications. For walls, the panels are meant for use seven feet above the floor, making them ideal for quieting spaces with high ceilings. The installed panel achieves an NRC of up to 0.80 (absorbs up to 80% of the sound that strikes it). It also has a high Ceiling Attenuation Class (CAC) up to 46, ensuring speech privacy by preventing sound from travelling into adjacent spaces. It can also improve the Sound Transmission Class (STC) of interior stud/drywall partition systems by up to six points. Finishing methods are similar to those of traditional drywall. White AcoustiBuilt panels are intended for spaces desiring a Level 4 equivalent drywall finish. Finished white AcoustiBuilt panels are part of the Armstrong Sustain® portfolio and meet sustainability compliance standards, including LEED® v4, Living Building Challenge, and the WELL Building Standard®. They are also part of the Armstrong CleanAssureTM family of disinfectable ceiling tiles, specialty ceilings, and suspension systems.
EchoTile Racetrack by Kirei
Kirei’s new EchoTile Racetrack modular system allows users to quickly create feature walls in a variety of aesthetics. With beveled edges, each EchoTile Racetrack tile is easy to install and forgiving on less-than-perfect walls. EchoTile Racetrack scales to fit walls of any size, and the 33 available colorways allow for a wide variety of design options to differentiate a space. The six tile styles (Path, Tee, Intersection, Double Curve, Curve, and Plane) align with one another to create distinct looks. Designers can choose between creating wild patterns or calming designs while improving occupant well-being through EchoTile Racetrack’s health certifications and acoustic properties. EchoTile Racetrack is made from EchoPanel®, a registered trademark of Woven Image®. It is a low-VOC, Red List Free material with published ingredient transparency through Declare and third-party certification by Global GreenTag. Made from over 60% recycled PET, each panel diverts 235 single-use plastic bottles from global landfills and waterways.
SONEX® Valueline Panels by pinta acoustic, Inc.
SONEX Valueline direct-apply, glue-up panels provide effective acoustical control at an economical price. Made from Class 1 fire-rated WILLTEC™ foam, lightweight SONEX expanded melamine-foam products deliver excellent acoustic control across all sound frequencies with Noise Reduction Coefficients (NRCs) ranging from 0.75 to 1.05. Offered in standard and custom sizes, SONEX products are available in a range of colors, including natural white, natural grey, standard, premium, and custom acoustic color coatings. SONEX Valueline Panels are easy to install using pinta’s water-based acouSTIC adhesive on most porous substrate surfaces and can be cut easily to fit on-site. Readily available in a variety of shapes, sizes, and thicknesses SONEX products are low density, lightweight, and flexible to meet a variety of applications.
PureView® Glass Wall System by Modernfold
New selections now available in Modernfold’s PureView® incorporate sound-control capabilities, paired panel configurations, and FSW-C and FSW-G options. New offerings include PureView® Single-Panel, fully framed versions with available STC levels of 33, 35 and 37, for outstanding sound control options. Another addition—paired panel configurations—brings increased operating speed to straight-line installations. PureView® products are now available in FSW-C configurations and FSW-G types using perpendicular storage. Capabilities of the PureView® movable glass wall system include uninterrupted sight lines, daylighting, glass options, vinyl top and bottom seals, secure interconnecting floor bolts, anodized aluminum options, and powder coating in more than 170 RAL color options. The line is offered in two combinations: PureView® and PureView® Plus. PureView® Plus adds the use of a convertible panel that can be placed anywhere within the wall run to allow for egress. A new feature of the PureView® Plus convertible panel is a concealed door closer in the top rail, eliminating bulky door headers for a streamlined look across the entire run.
GFA Acoustic Slide Glass Wall Panels by Hufcor
Hufcor® now offers GFS Acoustic Slide™ Glass Wall Panels in the company’s GF Series. Sliding glass wall panels can be ordered with STC ratings of 33, 37, or 38; all panels have top and bottom sweeps. Flush pull hardware features a retractable edge pull, which extends by a push button. ADA and egress complying hardware with lock options are available. It takes less than five pounds of opening force to operate the first panel, which complies with accessibility requirements. Locks and floor pin activators are set waist-high. Multiple panel configurations include wall to wall, storage pocket, and wall overlap. Panels can be up to 503/4 “x10’5″ tall. Glass options are 0.5” thick and include clear tempered (Clear 33 STC), low iron tempered (High Clarity 33 STC), clear laminated (CL) (Clear 37 STC), CL/cool white 80% light transmittance (Translucent 37 STC), CL/arctic snow 65% light transmittance (Translucent 37 STC), CL/polar white 7% light transmittance (Translucent 37 STC), and CL acoustical PVB (Clear 38 STC).