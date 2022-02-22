Focus On: Ceiling and Wall Solutions

AcoustiBuilt™ by Armstrong

Armstrong’s AcoustiBuilt™ seamless acoustical ceiling and wall system combines a monolithic visual with superb sound absorption and sound blocking. Measuring 48″x72″, the panels can be installed on both ceilings and walls. For ceilings, these panels can be used in wall-to-wall, cloud, sloped, or soffit applications. For walls, the panels are meant for use seven feet above the floor, making them ideal for quieting spaces with high ceilings. The installed panel achieves an NRC of up to 0.80 (absorbs up to 80% of the sound that strikes it). It also has a high Ceiling Attenuation Class (CAC) up to 46, ensuring speech privacy by preventing sound from travelling into adjacent spaces. It can also improve the Sound Transmission Class (STC) of interior stud/drywall partition systems by up to six points. Finishing methods are similar to those of traditional drywall. White AcoustiBuilt panels are intended for spaces desiring a Level 4 equivalent drywall finish. Finished white AcoustiBuilt panels are part of the Armstrong Sustain® portfolio and meet sustainability compliance standards, including LEED® v4, Living Building Challenge, and the WELL Building Standard®. They are also part of the Armstrong CleanAssureTM family of disinfectable ceiling tiles, specialty ceilings, and suspension systems.