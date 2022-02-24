Focus On: Leak Detection Solutions

Capteur Water Leak and Freeze Detector by Sencentric

Sencentric’s Capteur Water Leak and Freeze Detector is the newest addition to its SimpleSENCE Enterprise Program, a scalable, commercial version of its water and leak detection system. The web-based user interface and cost-effective pricing model make SimpleSENCE ideal for apartments, condominiums, data centers, warehouses and vacation rentals to guard against damage from undetected water leaks and frozen pipes. Its compact size allows it to fit into the tightest, leak-prone areas. Capteur employs the original SimpleSENCE unit as its foundation but also features a fully sensing, three-foot “tail” to widen the water and freeze detection area. Another feature of Capteur is the removal of the speaker holes, used for the audible alarm. This helps make the unit watertight, as well as eliminates the possibility of false alerts in humid environments. Capteur’s inclusion in SimpleSENCE Enterprise will continue to provide 24/7 monitoring and control of and input from large numbers of sensors.