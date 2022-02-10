Historic Building Is Reimagined As Research Science Incubator

The redesigned and modernized facility includes 6,000 square feet of flexible research space and offices on the building’s third floor, plus updated shared amenities on the first floor. The project provides scientists and staff with refreshed lab facilities and welcoming gathering areas while honoring the building’s historic character.

“New groups in the early phases of exciting research can find an economical, high-performing solution at the New Haven Innovation Lab,” said Svigals + Partners managing partner, Jay Brotman, AIA. “These start-ups also enjoy working side-by-side with other innovators, leading to the possibility of informal collaboration and ideation, supported by shared conference rooms and breakout rooms.”

Svigals + Partners applied a contemporary aesthetic that compliments the historic building’s character, especially the original windows, wood trim, and molding. Re-envisioning the first floor, the design team repurposed underutilized office space to expand and update the breakroom and conference rooms. Equipped with state-of-the-art linear LED lighting, the new 20-person conference room enjoys ample illumination. Luxury wood-look vinyl tile flooring contributes to a warm and welcoming environment in the breakroom and kitchenette.

Two floors up, the architects transformed the existing layout, dividing what was previously a single large laboratory into several smaller research spaces. “About three quarters of the third floor’s 6,000 square feet is now organized into five research and science suites, including shared, semi-private and private labs,” said architect and associate Brian Stancavage, AIA.