Is Your School Custodian At The Head Of The Class?

School custodians continue to be unsung heroes across the United States by providing cleaner, healthier learning environments for students, faculty, and staff — especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. To honor their hard work and dedication, now through March 1 Cintas Corporation will accept nominations for its Cintas Custodian of the Year contest. The ninth-annual contest honors the best-of-the-best among school custodians.

“As the pandemic continues, custodians have adapted to increased cleaning measures to help ensure students, staff and visitors are entering clean and healthy learning facilities,” said Christiny Betsch, Marketing Manager, Cintas. “From disinfecting and cleaning to being a positive role model for students of all ages, this contest sheds a light on the hard work school custodians put in every day.”

Created to recognize and reward custodians who work tirelessly year-round, the contest awards $10,000 to the winning custodian and $5,000 in Cintas and Rubbermaid products and services to the winner’s school. The winner’s school will also receive a training, development and consulting package from ISSA, The Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association, valued at $30,000 and enrollment in the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC) Fundamentals Online Course. An additional nine finalists will receive $1,000 each on behalf of Cintas and complimentary tuition to one ISSA Cleaning Management Institute (CMI) training event, valued at $1,500.

“Custodians are valuable members of any community who help to create clean and safe learning environments for students, faculty, staff and visitors,” said John Barrett, Executive Director, ISSA. “Their dedication is remarkable, and ISSA is proud to work with Cintas to honor the best school custodians in the country.”

Last year, Cintas Corporation crowned Mike Heiry of North Allegheny Intermediate High School in Pittsburgh as the 2021 Cintas Custodian of the Year. To honor Heiry, 800 students — in addition to the principal, superintendent, faculty and staff — celebrated him with a surprise ceremony, complete with the school marching band’s drumline and posters created by the student government organization.

The Cintas Custodian of the Year contest is open to all elementary, middle, high school, college and university custodians who have worked at their school for at least two years. Nominations must be 500 words or less on why the nominee is deserving of the award. Cintas will announce the top 10 finalists on March 15, the public can vote for their favorite custodian through April 15, and the finalist with the most votes will be crowned Custodian of the Year the week of April 25.

“Custodians are the heart and soul of every school, and it’s important to spotlight the hard work that goes into making schools a clean, safe and positive place,” commented Rubbermaid Commercial Products’ Sr. Vice President Sales and Marketing Robert Posthauer. “We look forward to partnering with Cintas annually on the Custodian the Year award to express our sincere appreciation for custodians and their hard work that goes into maintaining healthy schools.”