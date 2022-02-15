Kitsy Seating Collection By Encore

Colorful, spirited, and full of fun, the Kitsy collection by Encore delivers a refreshing take on multipurpose seating with stackable, swivel, and mobile options in a spectrum of material and finish selections.

The Kitsy series was designed by Just Meijer of Indecom Furniture Design, a firm based in the Netherlands and recognized for its focus on sustainability. The series features traditional elements often seen in Scandinavian design such as a minimalist aesthetic and an airy, light-scale feel, while incorporating modern touches like a uniquely formed shell specifically created with comfort in mind.

In keeping with the design firm’s and Encore’s own commitment to earth-friendly manufacturing processes, polypropylene shells are comprised of 30% recycled materials and come in seven shades ranging from neutrals to brights. Selections include on-trend colors such as mint green, muted blue, and warm gray, each of which can be matched to metal base finishes for a monotone appearance or combined with alternate finish colors to achieve a variety of playful combinations. A fully upholstered option is also available to further expand its visual possibilities and ensure a perfect fit for any space.

Base styles include 4-leg metal – available with and without arms, metal A-frame and wood legs, in addition to swivel models on glides or on casters. All are engineered to provide flexibility and space-saving benefits via their small footprint and lightweight construction, with A-frame and 4-leg metal versions offering the additional convenience of stacking capabilities for quick and easy storage.

“The Kitsy collection was first and foremost conceived to provide design flexibility, offering the opportunity to create endless combinations with a range of poly colors, upholstery options, base designs and finishes,” stated Helen Kim, Encore Vice President of Marketing. “Maintaining a high level of recycled material was also key, as were space-saving capabilities which have become fundamental in most forward-thinking design plans.”

Located in Southern California, Encore provides seating and table products for today’s ever-changing environments, from corporate offices and educational institutions, to hospitality spaces, healthcare facilities and beyond.