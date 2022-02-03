NACOSH To Hold Two Public Meetings This Month

The U.S. Department of Labor will hold a meeting of the National Advisory Committee on Occupational Safety and Health (NACOSH) on February 22, 2022. In conjunction with the committee meeting, the NACOSH Heat Injury and Illness Prevention Work Group will hold its first meeting on February 25, 2022. Both meetings are open to the public and will be held via teleconference and WebEx. Read the Federal Register notice for more information.

The tentative agenda for the NACOSH meeting will include agency updates from OSHA and the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, and discussions on OSHA’s efforts regarding heat injury and illness prevention and risk-based safety.

Comments and requests to speak at the NACOSH meeting must be submitted at the Federal eRulemaking Portal, and refer to Docket No. OSHA-2022-0002. All comments must be submitted by February 15, 2022.

The NACOSH Heat Injury and Illness Prevention Work Group was established to provide recommendations on the agency’s heat injury and illness prevention guidance and rulemaking activities. Work Group members include labor or management representatives from various industries, including construction, agriculture and manufacturing, as well as representatives from NACOSH, an OSHA State Plan, and a public health expert. Work Group members have extensive knowledge and experience in identifying factors that cause heat injury and illness hazards in the workplace, in addition to best practices and interventions for mitigating occupational heat injury and illness. A full list of Work Group members is available here.

The Work Group will provide recommendations regarding OSHA’s heat illness prevention guidance materials, and evaluate stakeholder input to develop recommendations on potential elements of a proposed heat injury and illness prevention standard.

NACOSH advises, consults with, and makes recommendations to the Secretary of Labor and the Secretary of Health and Human Services on matters relating to the administration of the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970. NACOSH is a continuing advisory committee of indefinite duration.